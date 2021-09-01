While the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the northeast on Thursday, Lafourche Parish in southern Louisiana was just beginning the long road to recovery by restoring power, getting drinkable water back online, and cleaning up debris.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said that despite the destruction, the community on the coast of Louisiana about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans has come together after the storm.

“We are far ahead of where I thought we would be at this point,” Chaisson, a fifth-generation Louisianian, told Fox News Wednesday. “It’s been a struggle but we’re doing ok.”

Chaisson estimated that about a quarter of all homes in Lafourche were completely destroyed and another 50% suffered moderate damage that will require repair.