Lady Gaga dog theft suspect recaptured after being mistakenly freed from jail

The individual who is suspected of stealing Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs and shooting her dog walker last year has been recaptured after being mistakenly released from prison nearly five months ago while awaiting trial.

Authorities announced James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday after he was released from a Los Angeles County jail “due to a clerical error,” where he was being held on suspicion of stealing the pups.

Jackson was one of five people who were arrested in connection with an attack on Feb. 24, 2021, that left Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, with a gunshot injury.

According to prosecutors, Jackson and two other men believed to be gang members were patrolling the streets looking for expensive dogs to steal when they found Fisher and the three French Bulldogs, named Asia, Koji and Gustav.

Jackson and the others allegedly followed Fischer along Sunset Boulevard before engaging with him and shooting him in the chest. The assailants also stole the dogs, according to police.

The attack was captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home. Fischer can be heard screaming, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer survived the assault but lost part of a lung. He has since returned home and is recovering.

Two other individuals were arrested in connection with the theft, including a woman who returned the dogs.

Two days after the robbery, a woman claimed she had found the dogs tied to a pole and requested Lady Gaga’s $500,000 reward offer.

The woman was charged with receiving stolen property, authorities said.

The father of one of the men who allegedly committed the crime was also arrested with helping the man avoid arrest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in April they were searching for Jackson after a clerical error caused him to be accidentally released from prison.

“The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody,” a statement released in April read.

Jackson was already charged in the attack and had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Another suspect, Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

