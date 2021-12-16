close

Los Angeles authorities reportedly made several arrests Wednesday related to the case of two women who were dumped at separate hospitals by masked men after a night of partying last month.

The stunning break in the high-profile case comes about a month after 24-year-old model Christy Giles-Cilliers and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer from Mexico, were dumped at separate hospitals in Los Angeles by masked men. They were both pronounced dead hours apart.

Three arrests have been made in the case, Fox 11 first reported, citing anonymous sources and the family of one of the victims. One suspect was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, while the two others were being detained on suspicious of being accessories to a crime, according to the station.