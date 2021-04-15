LA police hunt for suspects after pedestrian dies in 2 hit-and-runs

LOS ANGELES—Authorities in Los Angeles appealed to the public Wednesday after a video emerged that showed a pedestrian suffering fatal injuries after he was struck by cars in two hit-and-runs.

The incident occurred on April 12, at about 1:20 a.m. in South Los Angeles. The man could be seen standing in the street before getting hit by the first car and catapulting into the air.

The car takes off. The pedestrian could be seen moving on the pavement in the middle of the street. A statement from police said minutes later another car traveling in the opposite direction “ran over the pedestrian and dragged him” about 60 feet.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and after an attempt to render aid pronounced the 35-year-old White male dead. He was not identified pending family notification.

Police said they would post a graphic video that emerged that showed witnesses talking to the pedestrian in between the two impacts and another Prius driver who police say may have been following the second car.

Fox 11 reported that a woman also spotted the man on the ground and exited her car, but after speaking briefly to the man, got back inside her vehicle and left.