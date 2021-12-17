The husband of a Los Angeles woman whose lifeless body was dumped at a hospital by masked men following a night of partying with a friend hopes prosecutors will upgrade the charges against the three men arrested in the case to murder.

One suspect identified as David Pearce, 37, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter while two others — Michael Ansbach, 47, and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn — face accessory to manslaughter charges in connection to the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

“I’m kind of hoping they at least get charged with murder,” Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, told Fox News. “I’m going to do what I can to get the most serious charges against them.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is expected to receive the case from the LAPD on Friday. The suspects were identified and taken into custody with assistance from the FBI, which referred questions about the case to the police.

Giles, a 24-year-old model, and Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer from Mexico, were with a friend on Nov. 12 for a party at a warehouse in East Los Angeles when both women ended up going to a residence with someone they met. The third woman opted to call it a night hours earlier and left.

Cilliers said he believes both women were drugged against their will.

“It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men.”

A toxicology report said Cabrales-Arzola had heroin in her system. The toxicology report for Giles has not been released.

Her lifeless body was dumped in the early hours of Nov. 13 on a sidewalk near the Southern California Hospital in Culver City. She was unconscious and pronounced dead. Cabrales-Arzola was taken separately to the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center two hours later.

She was also unconscious and declared dead on Nov. 24 after her family switched off her life support.

Cilliers, who was visiting his father in San Francisco at the time of the incident, previously told Fox News both women would have never used heroin voluntarily.

“It’s such a huge mystery why they went with these guys,” he said. “We feel like they told the girls that they were going to some big after-party or something. Who knows what they told the girls to get them in the car.”

“My understanding is that these guys are expert con-men and manipulators,” he added.

In a statement to Fox News, Giles’ family said they were grateful to detectives for the arrests of the three suspects.

“We realize this is not a sprint but a marathon and we are now in the hands of LA District Attorney’s Office,” the statement read. “We, Christy’s family, will NOT rest until these men face a jury of their peers and are found guilty. Then and only then will justice be found for Christy and Marcela.”

Cilliers said he’s gotten support from his friends and expects a tough road ahead as the case makes its way through the court system. He was relieved by news of the arrests but acknowledged “that I know this is just the beginning of a long battle.”

He plans to visit family in South Africa but will come back to Los Angeles in January, he said.

Giles was cremated in her hometown in Alabama, Cilliers said. She was discovered by modeling agents in a shopping mall and spent time doing work around the world, he previously told Fox News.

“The only person that I care about most in the world is no longer with me,” he said. “It’s been really tough.”