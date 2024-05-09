LA Lamborghini thief dies in 115 mph crash seconds after fleeing traffic stop: dashcam video

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Los Angeles police pulled up behind a driver asleep at the wheel of a Lamborghini, discovered the vehicle was stolen and the suspect had outstanding warrants before he sped off on video lost control of the car and died in a high-speed crash just seconds later.

The suspect, 51-year-old Los Angeleno Elliott Dugan, woke up, refused to cooperate with lawyers, and sped away to his death up the street, body and dashcam videos show.

The incident happened on April 6, but police released the videos Wednesday.

“Do you know why I pulled you over?” an officer asks.

Dugan says no.

“I pulled right up next to you, I put my spotlight on you, man, you were asleep at the light.”

The officer took his identification and paperwork for the car and went to check on them in his patrol vehicle – learning that Dugan had multiple felony warrants and that the car had been reported stolen, police said.

WATCH THE DASHCAM VIDEO:

In a conversation with officers, Dugan denied that the car was stolen and claimed he had rented it. Police asked him repeatedly to get out of the vehicle.

Dugan asserted that he did not have to get out of the car until police gave him a reason why. The officer said he would be detained and asked him several more times to get out.

He hit the gas instead.

Just a few blocks away, he crashed into the center median at nearly 115 mph, sheered the car in two and was thrown “several hundred feet” up the street, police said.

Video shows rubble littering the street, with one half of the car in the westbound lane of Sherman Way and the rest on the other side.

After confirming there was no one inside the wrecked vehicle, an officer asked witnesses who had come outside after hearing the noise if they saw anyone fleeing.

They hadn’t.

Police found Dugan up the block on a sidewalk after searching the area for several minutes.

He was dead.

The crash damaged multiple parked vehicles and took down a tree, the video shows.

Los Angeles County Jail records show Dugan had been in and out of the facility repeatedly over the last three years and had most recently been released without bond for a misdemeanor charge on Jan. 6.