LA freeway blocked by anti-deportation protesters in response to Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration

Hundreds of protesters flooded a busy Los Angeles freeway on Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays in response to President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown.

The protest began on Olvera Street at around 9 a.m. with a large group of participants. Nearly half an hour later, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced several street closures due to “a non-permitted demonstration blocking traffic” and suggested drivers find alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol also confirmed the protests and encouraged people to avoid downtown Los Angeles while authorities attempted to gain control of the demonstration.

“Please avoid the 101 freeway in DTLA between I-110 and Mission Rd., as we work to remove a protest from the freeway. Accessing state highways or roads to protest is unlawful and extremely dangerous because it puts protesters, motorists and first responders at great risk of injury,” CHP wrote on X.

Many of the protesters could be seen carrying signs, waving Mexican flags and speaking out against Trump’s immigration policies. Officers could also be seen in riot gear and engaged in a standoff with the protesters.

“No human is illegal on stolen land,” one sign read.

Another one read, “fight ignorance, not immigrants.”

Videos shared on social media show what appeared to be demonstrators spraying graffiti on the freeway walls and vandalizing at least one car that was stopped in the middle of the crowd.

“They shut down freeways and stop traffic in one of the most congested cities in the U.S. to try to convince us not to deport them,” popular conservative account Libs of TikTok wrote on X while sharing video of the incident. “This isn’t gonna end well. Get ICE on scene ASAP.”

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson also shared video of the protests, agreeing that “this will not end well for them.”

“FAFO: Mass deportation protesters completely blocked 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. Not only are they illegally in our country, they are now illegally blocking roads. This will not end well for them,” Johnson wrote on X.

Trump has received backlash from several Democrat leaders who have vowed to fight back against his deportation operation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday that deportation flights have begun, releasing photos of illegal immigrants boarding military aircraft.

“President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences,” she previously wrote on X.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 7,400 illegal immigrants nationwide in nine days amid its aggressive crackdown propelled by the new Trump administration. The agency also said it has placed nearly 6,000 ICE detainers.

ICE officers have been seen carrying out raids at homes, work sites and other establishments, while the Trump administration has vowed to send the most violent illegal immigrants to Guantánamo Bay.

Border czar Tom Homan has said the administration is targeting violent illegal aliens at the moment. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversees ICE, also said federal immigration authorities are arresting the “worst of the worst” in raids.

When reached for comment, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office referred Fox News Digital to California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass could not be reached for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

