LA entertainment exec linked to Nashville bombing suspect  

The suspect wanted in the Christmas Day RV bombing in downtown Nashville allegedly transferred two properties to a Los Angeles entertainment executive within the last two years, according to reports.

County records obtained by Deadline show that Michelle Swing, an artist development director at AEG Presents, was given two houses by Anthony Quinn Warner, the man believed to be responsible for the bombing.

Warner gave Swing two homes via a quit claim: one worth $160,000 in January 2019 and another worth $250,000 last month, Deadline reported. Both homes are located in the Antioch, about 12 miles from downtown Nashville, where the bombing occurred.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship between the two was. Reached by other media outlets, Swing did not say whether she knew Warner and denied any knowledge about the two homes. She directed further questions to the FBI.

According to her LinkedIn page, Swing worked in the Knoxville area in the early 2010s, before moving to San Francisco where she worked as a project manager for Live Music & Festival Solutions.

She worked at StubHub between February 2016 and September 2018, then joined AEG Presents as director of artist development.

Federal officials said Sunday that the suspect in the Christmas Day blast appeared to have acted alone, but they have not determined a motive.

Officials have received hundreds of tips and leads, but have concluded that no one other than Warner is believed to have been involved in the early morning explosion that damaged dozens of buildings.

In publicly identifying the suspect and his fate, officials disclosed a major breakthrough in their investigation even as they acknowledged the lingering mystery behind the explosion, which took place on a holiday morning well before downtown streets were bustling with activity and was accompanied by a recorded announcement warning anyone nearby that a bomb would soon detonate.

