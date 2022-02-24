LA DA association leader questions when Gascon became aware of child molester’s disturbing jailhouse calls

website maker

The vice president of the Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys is questioning when District Attorney George Gascon became aware of jailhouse recordings of a transgender child molester gloating about receiving a slap on the wrist after pleading guilty to molesting a 10-year-old in 2014.

“[Hannah] Tubbs was sentenced because of Gascon’s policies. End of story. The next question, I think, is when did he know? How did he know it in terms of the tapes?” Eric Siddall, vice president of LAADDA, told Fox News host Bill Hemmer on “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday. “There’s indications from the deputy who handled the case that [Gascon’s] executive management team knew of these tapes at the beginning of February.”

Jailhouse recordings revealed this week show Tubbs admitting it was wrong to attack a 10-year-old girl in a women’s bathroom back in 2014 but gloating over the light punishment.

Tubbs was sentenced in January to two years at a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office declined to transfer the case to adult court, adhering to one of the progressive prosecutor’s day-one directives barring “children” from being tried as adults. Gascon has cited studies showing brain development isn’t complete until a person is 25 and contends juvenile detention can rehabilitate young offenders.

“But I think the other crucial question that has to be answered is this. You interviewed Gascon’s spokesperson yesterday. And yesterday, that person said because of these tapes, they learned that criminals do disturbing things. And because they just learned that criminals do disturbing things, they have changed the policy regarding all other cases that,” Siddall told Hemmer.

“That to me, suggests a complete ineptitude on the part of the executive team of the district attorney,” he said.

Gascon said in a statement Sunday that he was not aware of the recordings until after the sentencing.

Files exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital show Gascon’s office was aware of disturbing jailhouse recordings of Tubbs gloating about the light sentence on Feb. 2.

Audio files sent to Gascon’s office on Feb. 2 contain titles such as “Pled to avoid adult time,” “racist,” “Time in the Hole Doesn’t care bc been sentenced,” “Wont have to register,” “Doing Good Just got 2 years,” “Black & Asian Racism,” “Racist toward own Attorney,” “Lack of Consequences” and “Sex change to be in female prison.” Other disturbing file titles include “J–k off to his dad” and “Infatuation with the P—y.”

The call files were attached on email to managers at Gascon’s office that was obtained by Fox News Digital. Gascon was not personally sent the files.

