LA County Sheriff’s helicopter crash leaves multiple injured, 1 critical

A Los Angeles County Sheriff helicopter crashed on Saturday evening, injuring multiple people, at least one of them critically.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s office told Fox News that the helicopter crashed north of San Dimas.

One crew member is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition, and two have minor injuries, according to Villanueva. All crew members have been transported to a local hospital.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m., according to Fox 11.