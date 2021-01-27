LA city councilors each employ 22 to 36 aides, many making $100K-plus

In Los Angeles – a city unable to fix its homeless crisis or fund its pension obligations – all 15 of its city councilors employ a staff of 22 to 36 aides. Of these, nearly 60 earn a salary of more than $100,000.

That data comes from OpentheBooks, a non-profit organization that posts information on local, state, and federal government spending.

The data further shows that Los Angeles’ 15 city councilors each take home more than $200,000 – a salary exceeding most members of Congress.

With other city employees, the situation is much the same. OpentheBooks identified around 20,000 city employees making more than $147,000 – costing taxpayers nearly $3 billion.

Meanwhile, this is all in place while the second-largest city is facing a burgeoning financial crisis, made worse by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A 2019 audited financial report showed that the nation’s second-largest city held a debt burden of about $5.1 billion, which equates to $4,000 for every city taxpayer.

The report showed that most of the city’s financial problems stem from unfunded retirement obligations, including $8.5 billion in pension, and $2.7 billion in retiree health care benefits.

The city’s financial situation was already dire before the pandemic and will likely come out worse.