LA anti-ICE rioters face new charges as violence rages

Officials are set to announce additional charges stemming from the ongoing riots against immigration efforts in Los Angeles as violence continues to plague the sanctuary city.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, California Highway Patrol Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman are expected to reveal the new developments at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a total of 575 individuals since the first weekend of protests, according to a media release.

On Saturday, 38 people were detained on various charges, including curfew violations, failure to disperse and resisting arrest, as protests coincided with the “No Kings” demonstrations sweeping the nation. The protests were aimed at countering the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade, which took place on President Donald Trump’s birthday.

The total comes as authorities look to regain control after riots kicked off in response to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids throughout the sanctuary city.

For several nights, police clashed with protesters in the streets of downtown L.A., deploying tear gas and other crowd control measures to maintain order.

“During the crowd control situation, numerous less-lethal munitions were used,” the LAPD said.

Authorities have battled protesters hurling projectiles, setting fire to cars and launching fireworks at police officers in response to the ICE raids, with 10 members of law enforcement reporting injuries as of Monday, according to the LAPD.

Of the most violent offenses, an illegal immigrant from Mexico was charged with attempted murder last week after authorities say he threw a Molotov cocktail during a demonstration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who threatened the lives of federal law enforcement officers by attacking them with a Molotov cocktail during the violent riots in Los Angeles ,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin previously said in a statement. “ICE arrested Garduno-Galvez, and he is now being charged with attempted murder. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect.”

The L.A. District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

