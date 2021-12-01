Kyle Rittenhouse reveals what will become of AR-15 used in Kenosha shootings

The AR-15 used by Kyle Rittenhouse in the Kenosha shootings last year is being “destroyed.”

“We don’t want anything to do with that,” Rittenhouse said Tuesday on the podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

He added that the gun was being “destroyed right now.”

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges last month in a high-profile trial regarding the fatal shootings of two men and the injury of another last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shootings unfolded in the city on the second night of unrest in response to the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse added in his interview that he took the stand during the trial because “I wanted the world to know who the real Kyle Rittenhouse was.”

He also took issue with the prosecutor, Thomas Binger, and how he demonstrated pointing an AR-15 during the trial with his finger on the trigger.

“He was pointing the gun at the gallery, and I looked at my attorney. I said, ‘Corey, that’s Gun Safety 101.’ Loaded or unloaded, treat a gun like it’s loaded,” he said, referring to lawyer Corey Chirafisi.

Rittenhouse said he was previously taking courses at Arizona State University this year. He is no longer enrolled in any classes, according to the school, but a spokesman for Rittenhouse told Fox News on Tuesday that the 18-year-old is “hopeful that attending Arizona State in person will soon be an option.”