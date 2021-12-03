Kyle Rittenhouse told a virtual audience Friday that his biggest priority right now is attending college and moving forward with his life.

Rittenhouse appeared Friday alongside his spokesperson, Dave Hancock, to field questions from Twitter users about his trial and subsequent legal actions being planned by his camp. During the talk on Twitter Spaces, one user asked if Rittenhouse planned any lawsuits.

Hancock said lawsuits weren’t being planned at the moment, while Rittenhouse said he was eager to move forward in life and was focusing on school.

“Right now, no one is sitting around discussing that,” Hancock replied. Hancock added that a financial dispute over donations sent to Lin Wood’s Fight Back Foundation “is being worked on with Kyle’s attorneys.”

“I’m focusing on moving on with my life and attending Arizona State University,” Rittenhouse replied, adding, “My goal is to go into a Walmart and not be recognized.”

Rittenhouse’s relationship with the Arizona college has been rocky. He has previously said that he was enrolled at the university and planned to take nursing classes. However, a statement from ASU disputed this in the days after the trial.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation,” the university initially said in a statement. ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree-seeking ASU online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university,”

Rittenhouse claims he was granted compassionate withdrawal by ASU staff after the campus erupted in protest against his planned attendance. Protestors referred to Rittenhouse as a “racist murderer”

According to ASU, a compassionate withdrawal request can be made during “extraordinary cases” when a “significant personal situation (compassionate) prevents a student from continuing his or her classes, and incompletes or other arrangements with the instructors are not possible.”

“Kyle has every intention of attending school at Arizona State University,” Hancock added. “The only way he will not be attending Arizona State University in the spring is if the college administrators prohibit him from attending.”

Kyle later touched on ASU once again, saying, “I always wanted to go to ASU,” adding, “It’s been my dream college ever since I was little.”

A Twitter account representing the ASU College Republicans United briefly entered the Q&A, expressing support for Rittenhouse and stating that the group was excited for him to attend classes at the school.

“We’d love to have him attend ASU,” the ASU College Republican account user said. “There are a lot of people who like and respect him.”