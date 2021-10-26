A Wisconsin judge has laid out the final ground rules on what evidence will be allowed when Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial next week for shooting three people, two fatally, during a protest last year, ruling that he will prohibit both sides from using certain words to describe the wounded individuals, according to reports.

Monday’s hearing was likely the last before Rittenhouse heads to trial Nov. 1 for the shootings during destructive demonstrations in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, two days after a White police officer in that city shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, was among a number of people who traveled to the Wisconsin city that night, with the teen telling reporters on the ground there that he was in Kenosha to guard a business and to help if people got hurt.

RITTENHOUSE PROSECUTORS ASK THAT MEN SHOT NOT BE DESCRIBED AS ‘LOOTERS’ OR ‘RIOTERS’ DURING TRIAL

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of fatally shooting two protesters in Wisconsin during a period of civil unrest, received thousands of dollars in donations for his legal defense from public officials and police officers. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and other crimes in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

On Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that Rittenhouse’s defense team is permitted to describe the three wounded men as “rioters,” “looters” or arsonists, The Associated Press reported. In doing so, he was denying a request from Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, and said those terms would be allowed if the defense can produce evidence showing that’s what they were.

Prosecutors, however, will not be allowed to refer to the three wounded men as “victims,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

“The word victim is a loaded, loaded word,” Schroeder reportedly told the court.