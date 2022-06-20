KY motorists can expect lane closures; ferry opens

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky transportation officials are advising motorists of lane closures on Interstate 75 and state highways during this coming week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry connecting the state with Missouri across the Mississippi River has resumed operating.

Officials said ramp changes are planned for I-75 exit 15 in Whitley County beginning Monday for pavement projects. The southbound exit ramp will be closed and is expected to reopen July 10.

The cabinet also said that bridge inspections will take place on U.S. Highway 119 on the four-lane bridge over KY 160 and Looney Creek in Harlan County on Tuesday. Closures will be in effect for the right lane.

Meanwhile, officials said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumed operating Friday after it was temporarily closed due to sand blocking the Missouri Landing. It was temporarily closed on Thursday.

Missouri and Kentucky are not directly connected by a road or bridge, so the ferry crossing is the only direct route between the two states.

