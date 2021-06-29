Kristi Noem slams Biden admin’s Mount Rushmore fireworks ban, says decision is political payback

Last July marked the first time Mount Rushmore hosted an Independence Day fireworks celebration in over a decade. The 2020 ceremony, which included remarks from former President Trump and an Air Force One flyover, served as a patriotic respite for the millions of Americans suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had hoped to replicate the celebration again this year, but she says following President Biden’s election, the National Park Service (NPS) denied her permit request, citing environmental and indigenous rights concerns.

“We’re disappointed there won’t be fireworks here this year. At the last minute, when President Biden came into office, the National Park Service pulled our permit to host the fireworks,” Noem told Fox News in an exclusive interview at the base of Mount Rushmore.

Noem believes the decision to pull the permit was politically motivated and a punishment for last year’s celebration.

“Our belief is truly that it was political. I believe that Biden administration pulled the fireworks from us to be punitive. They did not like us hosting it last year in the middle of COVID. They did not like the fact that President Trump was here celebrating with us, and that they had the ability to stop us from doing it this year. And they’re doing it for arbitrary reasons,” explained Noem, who was elected governor in 2018 after serving four terms in the United State House of Representatives.

Noem also said the move could partly be driven by cancel culture and the desire by some to erase certain parts of American history.

“They don’t want to celebrate America by honoring these founders on our mountain that led our country through challenging times,” she said. “They have been taking down monuments across this country, and South Dakota has stood here and proudly held up our former leaders, recognizing that we can learn everything from everybody in the past that has led us. We never once said they were perfect, but we did say they were important to the foundation of this country, our freedoms and the constitution that still keeps America special.

“The Biden administration is trying to prevent us from recognizing how unique, special America is and from truly celebrating the honest history of this country.”

The governor isn’t the only person disappointed in the Biden administration’s decision. Matt Parry, who traveled from Wisconsin to see Mount Rushmore, called the decision a “bummer.”

“I think it’s a bummer. I’ve heard it’s really something to come see, and a lot of people drive a long way to come see Mount Rushmore. It’s another attraction and another reason to come. Back in Wisconsin we love our fireworks,” said Parry.

Another man, Tony Smart, said he understood the environmental and indigenous concerns but believes the decision should be made by local residents.

“I understand the concerns, the indigenous concerns, fire concerns, but I think the people right here on the ground should make the decision,” said Smart, who was visiting from Atlanta.

Sandy McClain, owner of the Big Thunder Gold Mine, situated just 4 miles from the monument in the town of Keystone, worries the fireworks ban could deter future visits and hurt her company’s bottom line.

“[Visitors] want to see positive in the United States, and they want to see it and they have found it in South Dakota,” she said. “That’s why they’re visiting here. And they’re here, and I’m more concerned about them being so disappointed, and maybe they won’t come back again. And that could get and hurt us financially because of that decision.”

While fireworks may not happen this year at Mount Rushmore, over 1,600 miles to the east and less than a mile from the White House on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which also sits on federal land, one of the largest fireworks displays in the country will take place.

Noem says it’s hypocritical for the Biden administration to promote Fourth of July celebrations throughout the country while at the same time preventing the Mount Rushmore display

“I think that the White House putting out the letter they did a couple weeks ago, telling states and communities to have celebrations to go out and recognize the Fourth of July by hosting people, bringing them together, and then turning around and denying us the opportunity to do that shows exactly the hypocrisy that’s coming out of this White House,” explained Noem.

Noem, who unsuccessfully challenged the NPS’ permitting decision in court earlier this year, still believes there is time to save this year’s show.

“I truly believe under the Administrative Procedures Act that this Biden administration violated it and that we have standing. You know, my, my federal judges are all Democrat-appointed. So, I know that my first challenge is always going to be difficult to win. But we have a path to victory and I won’t give up,” she said.

When reached for comment on the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban, a spokesperson from the Department of the Interior responded, “no comment from us.”