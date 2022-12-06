Knox County, Tennessee, employees can now access paid family leave

Employees of Knox County, Tennessee’s government can now access up to eight weeks of paid family leave after the birth or adoption of a child.

A county news release says those parents will get paid at their regular rate while on leave.

Parents who both work for Knox County can split the time or give the full eight weeks to one parent.

Previously, county workers were offered unpaid leave up to 16 weeks.

TENNESSEE AWARDS OVER $27 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Knox County’s Republican mayor, Glenn Jacobs, said the change will support current workers and help better recruit new employees.

“This policy change is an investment in the health and well-being of our workforce,” Jacobs said in the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee had announced a plan in 2020 for state workers to access 12 weeks of paid family leave for new parents and others experiencing significant life events. After Republican lawmakers gave the plan a cool reception, Lee abandoned his order.