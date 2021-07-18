The popular Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Southern California drew a police response Saturday night after a man apparently climbed a more than 300-foot metal tower near the park’s Supreme Scream ride, according to reports.

The man eventually came down safely, police in Buena Park tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

Earlier, images posted by FOX 11 of Los Angeles showed the climber just below a large American flag at the top of the tower.

Police previously tweeted around 8 p.m. local time, confirming the incident.

“Please stay out of the area while we work to bring this person down, safely,” the police post read.

There was no immediate information about the climber’s identity or how he managed to climb the metal tower, FOX 11 reported. Whether the climber would face charges in connection with the incident was not immediately clear.

He was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Orange County Register.

The park issued a statement saying: “At approximately 7:23pm, Knott’s Berry Farm became aware of a male who had accessed a unauthorized area and climbed the Supreme Scream tower. Park personnel alerted local law enforcement and emergency responders who are now on site. The guest descended the tower at 8:55pm and is now currently safely on the ground in police custody. No other information is available at this time. The safety of our guests is always our top priority,” FOX 11 reported.

Last weekend, the outside of the theme park was the scene of a drive-by shooting that left a teenager wounded.

Knott’s Berry Farm started as a roadside berry stand in the 1920s and has since grown into a theme park that includes rides, stage shows and other entertainment. Its Buena Park location is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The park reopened in May after a shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.