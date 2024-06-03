Knife-wielding Florida teen allegedly murders boy at sleepover, injures adult: ‘Violent, premeditated attack’

A teenage boy is in custody after he stabbed another teen to death and wounded an adult during an ambush at a sleepover, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced.

The attack occurred at a home in Wildwood just after 10 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, deputies arrived at the home and saw that a 15-year-old boy and one adult had been stabbed.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was hosting a sleepover when the suspect, later identified as Alexander Warren Hernandez, 16, arrived unannounced and “banged” on the door.

When the victim, identified as Connor Michael Gill, went to unlock the door, deputies said Hernandez forced his way inside the home and stabbed Gill. He then threatened a third victim before stabbing an adult who came to check on the commotion.

Hernandez then took off on foot and was arrested shortly after with assistance from the sheriff’s office helicopter. Officials said he still had the murder weapons in his possession.

Both stabbing victims were airlifted to an area hospital for further medical attention. Gill was later pronounced dead, and the adult victim was still being treated for his injuries.

Officials said Hernandez was taken to the Sumter County Jail and charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

Authorities said both Gill and Hernandez had withdrawn from Sumter County Schools and were being homeschooled.

During a press conference on Sunday, Sumter County Undersheriff Pat Breeden said this was a premeditated and targeted attack.

“Alexander told detectives he had ordered the two weapons last Thursday online. The weapons arrived on Saturday. He unpacked the weapons, played with them a little bit, and then he walked nearly six miles to the victim’s residence,” Breeden said.

Authorities said additional charges may be filed against Hernandez.

Breeden added that the motive for the attack is still being determined.

“One thing is for certain, this was a violent and premeditated attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the victims,” Breeden said.