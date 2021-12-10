MINNEAPOLIS – Jurors overseeing the Minneapolis manslaughter trial for former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter have heard testimony from loved ones of the man whom she shot and killed last April.

So far, Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, and his girlfriend, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, have taken the stand to speak about the 20-year-old man. Albrecht-Payton was in the car at the time of the April 11 shooting and spoke to the moments surrounding Wright’s death.

Minnesota is one of the rare states that allows prosecutors to call witnesses to the stand to provide character witness-type testimony under the “spark of life” doctrine.

The doctrine was established in 1985, when a defendant accused of killing a police officer argued to the Minnesota Supreme Court that the prosecutor prejudiced the jury with a speech about the officer’s childhood, his parents and his marriage. The prosecutor became so emotional the trial court had to take a recess.

The court ruled that prosecutors can present evidence that a murder victim was “not just bones and sinews covered with flesh, but was imbued with the spark of life.”

Such testimony was also seen during the trial for ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was ultimately convicted of murder for George Floyd’s death.

“The argument for support of the doctrine is to humanize the individual, to not have them be simply a dead body or a corpse – some life to who they were and the value they had before they died,” New York City-based attorney Julie Rendelman told Fox News Digital.

The former prosecutor added: “And the controversy about that is, how is it relevant to the crimes charged? And is it, which I think many would agree, is it prejudicial to the defendant when it comes to a jury’s decision?”

Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. She and other officers, including a trainee, had been trying to detain Wright after learning of a warrant for his arrest. Wright, 20, can be seen in a police video climbing back into the driver’s seat of a vehicle as the officers scuffle with him.