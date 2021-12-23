The jury has reached a decision in the trial for Kim Potter, the former Minneapolis-area police officer facing manslaughter charges in the April 2021 death of Daunte Wright, as a verdict will be read shortly.

“A trial outcome has been reached and will be read on the record today between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. CST,” according to a notification sent out by the Minnesota Judicial Branch by midday Thursday.

The jury, comprised of six men and six women, had spent over 26 hours deliberating.

Kim Potter, 49, is facing charges of first and second degree manslaughter. The former carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, while the latter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Potter had 26 years of experience as a police officer on April 11 when she says she mistook her handgun for her Taser and fatally wounded 20-year-old Wright.

The 26-year police veteran and other officers, including a trainee, were attempting to arrest Wright when he tried to get back into his vehicle, video shows.

The officers had attempted to stop Wright and then tried to detain him after learning of a warrant for his arrest. Wright, 20, can be seen in a police video climbing back into the driver’s seat of a vehicle as the officers scuffle with him.

In Potter’s body camera footage from the shooting, she can be heard yelling, “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing her handgun.

She can then be heard saying, “I grabbed the wrong f—— gun,” followed by: “Holy s—, I just shot him.”

Potter testified for about three hours on Friday before the defense rested its case. She has said she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she opened fire.

The 12-person jury was made up of nine White panelists and three people of color – two Asian women and a Black woman. Six jurors are men and six are women. The alternate jurors are a White man and a White woman.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and Jiovanni Lieggi contributed to this report.