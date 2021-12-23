close

The jury has found former Minneapolis-area police Officer Kim Potter guilty of first and second degree manslaughter charges in the April 2021 death of Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter, 49, could face a maximum sentence of 15 years for the first-degree manslaughter charge, while the second-degree charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter to be taken into custody and held without bail. She also praised the jurors as “heroes of the judicial system.” The judge rejected a request from the defense team that Potter be allowed to remain out on $100,000 bail before sentencing. They argued that it’s Christmas season and Potter is a devout Catholic, but prosecutors noted that Potter’s family had moved out of state.

The jury, comprised of six men and six women, had spent over 27 hours deliberating.

Outside the courtroom, staff elsewhere in the Hennepin County Government Center were instructed to stop work and exit the building before the decision was read aloud deciding Potter’s fate. The entire Minneapolis courthouse was to be cleared before the outcome was announced for security measures.

Kim Potter’s husband yelled out, “I love you Kim,” as she was taken into custody and Potter said it back.