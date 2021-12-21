MINNEAPOLIS – The panel of jurors chosen to determine the fate of former Brooklyn Center,Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter resumed its deliberations for a second day on Tuesday in the manslaughter trial for the ex-cop.

As of 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, the Minneapolis jury had deliberated for seven hours and 30 minutes, with the majority of that time – five hours and 15 minutes – being from Monday. Kim Potter, 49, faces up to 15 years if convicted of the highest count, first-degree manslaughter.

KIM POTTER TRIAL: JURY BEGINS DELIBERATIONS FOR FORMER COP CHARGED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF DAUNTE WRIGHT