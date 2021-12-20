MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota jury on Monday began deliberating manslaughter charges in the trial against former Minneapolis-area police officer Kim Potter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April 2021.

The 12-person jury – made up of six men and six women – heard instructions from Judge Regina Chu on Monday morning, followed by the closing arguments from Assistant District Attorney Erin Eldridge, for the prosecution, and defense attorney Earl Gray. The state’s rebuttal was presented by prosecutor Matthew Frank.

During deliberations, the jury will be sequestered to a local hotel, and will only be allowed to contact family.

Over the course of the trial, the prosecution called 25 witnesses to the stand over six days of testimony. Meanwhile, the defense presented its case over two days and called eight witnesses, including Potter herself.

If a verdict is not reached by Thursday, Dec. 23rd, the jury will be allowed to return home for Christmas Eve and the Christmas holiday. Unless a verdict is reached by that time, deliberations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27th.

The 12-person jury is made up of nine White panelists and three people of color – two Asian women and a Black woman. The alternate jurors are a White man and a White woman.

Potter, 49, has been charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, on April 11, 2021. The 26-year police veteran and other officers, including a trainee, were attempting to arrest Wright when he tried to get back into his vehicle, video shows.

The officers had attempted to stop Wright and then tried to detain him after learning of a warrant for his arrest. Wright, 20, can be seen in a police video climbing back into the driver’s seat of a vehicle as the officers scuffle with him.

In Potter’s body camera footage from the shooting, she can be heard yelling, “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing her handgun.

Potter had 26 years as a police officer before she left her job just days after the shooting. She faces up to 15 years if convicted on the first-degree charge and up to 10 years if found guilty of the second-degree count.