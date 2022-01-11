Kim Potter judge releases criminal for funeral – then he goes missing

website maker

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man described by investigators as having “a lengthy juvenile delinquency history involving assault and weapons offenses” is now on the run after the judge who presided over the Kim Potter trial released him to attend a funeral – only for him to not come back.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young is the subject of a fresh arrest warrant ordered by Judge Regina Chu for “failing to return to Hennepin County Jail after temporary release,” according to court documents obtained by Alpha News.

Prior records indicate Childs-Young was released at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 “to attend [a] family member’s funeral” and was supposed to return to jail three hours later.

On Dec. 2, Childs-Young was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and obstructing a peace officer.

A criminal complaint filed in Minnesota District Court says the charges stemmed from incidents that allegedly unfolded on Nov. 30.

On that day, Childs-Young – who was traveling with two other passengers and two small children in his vehicle — was pulled over by a Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy, the complaint says.

“The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the complaint continued. “All parties were removed from the vehicle and the deputy then observed a firearm (loaded Glock .40 caliber with an extended magazine) on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat.”

Police say one of the passengers initially claimed that she was the owner of the weapon and the officer prepared to transport her to jail for a weapons offense.

But then Childs-Young admitted to owning the pistol and “attempted to escape from custody by throwing his body out of the squad [car] forcefully” while the officer was releasing the passenger, the complaint alleges.

Investigators say Childs-Young “kicked at the deputy, striking him in the midsection” and at one point, yelled to the released passenger to “Get him!” and disarm him, the complaint states.

“During this struggle, [Childs-Young] grabbed the deputy’s genital area and squeezed multiple times,” the court document also said. “The deputy continued to struggle to control [Childs-Young] until he was able to call for emergency assistance.”

The complaint states Childs-Young was convicted in August 2020 of an assault charge, is “prohibited from possessing firearms” and “has a lengthy juvenile delinquency history involving assault and weapons offenses.”

As of Tuesday, Childs-Young’s whereabouts are unknown.

In the Potter case, Judge Chu ordered the Minneapolis-area police officer to be held without bail after being convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright.