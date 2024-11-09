Killer mom Susan Smith’s parole bid inspires 360 correspondences—see how many favor her freedom

Susan Smith, the South Carolina mom who drowned her two young sons to death in 1994, is up for parole on Nov. 20, and the South Carolina agency tasked with supervising her bid for freedom has received 360 correspondences regarding her upcoming hearing.

In 1994, when Smith was 22, she strapped her sons, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander, into the back seat of her car and watched as she let the vehicle roll into John D. Lake in Union County. It took six minutes for the boys to drown.

Anita Dantzler, director of communications for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (PPP), told Fox News Digital that as of Nov. 8, the department “has received 360 correspondences regarding the parole consideration for Susan Smith.”

“Six were in favor of parole,” Dantzler said.

Smith, now 52, was convicted on Oct. 3 of communicating with a victim and/or witness of crime, according to Chrysti Shain, director of communications with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

One of Smith’s relatives, speaking to The New York Post, said the letters to the South Carolina PPP are “awful.”

“They say things like, ‘She belongs in that lake with her boys,'” the relative told the Post. “People do not want her out of prison, and they’re telling the parole board that.”

Smith was charged with the crime in September after agreeing to send contact information – including that of her former husband – to a documentary filmmaker, who then deposited cash into Smith’s account.

SCDC inmates are not allowed to do interviews over the phone or in person, but they may write letters, according to prison rules.

While the conviction was her first disciplinary action in a decade, Smith was previously engaged in a sexual relationship with a prison guard, a prison source said in an interview with People in 2020.

After Smith killed her sons in October 1994, she led law enforcement and the Union County community to believe for days that an unknown Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her children inside her vehicle.

Evidence in the case, however, later pointed to Smith as the primary suspect in their murders.