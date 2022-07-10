Kidnaping suspect on rooftop killed in California during shooting with police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man on a rooftop holding a gun was killed Saturday in California, ending a shooting involving himself and Long Beach Police.

Officers were dispatched to the area shortly after 11:00 a.m. PT in response to a dispute involving a man with a gun, police said in a press release.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man on a roof of a building armed with what they believed was a gun.

Police later identified the firearm as a handgun, according to the press release.

“Officers made several attempts to de-escalate the situation, as the man refused to put down the firearm. Officers established a perimeter, activated SWAT, and advised nearby residents to evacuate and/or shelter in place,” the press release said.

“Officers continued to utilize de-escalation techniques, but the man still refused to put the firearm down. During the incident, officers discharged 40mm less-lethal foam projectiles, which were not effective in gaining the man’s compliance,” the press release continued. “After approximately 20 minutes, the man pointed the firearm at officers, which resulted in officers discharging their handguns and an AR-15 patrol rifle.”

The man continued trying to use the gun after he was shot, and refused commands from law enforcement to drop the weapon. He eventually become unresponsive and SWAT officers were able to safely get onto the roof to provide aid before fire officials took over.

The gunman, described as a man in his 30s to 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department, police said.

The suspect had kidnapped, physically assaulted and attempted to carjack someone before officers arrived at scene, according to police. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police. Homicide detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the shooting.

The public was asked to avoid the area, and several streets were blocked off, FOX 11 reported.