KFC employee helps save kidnapping victim who left secret note: report

A KFC employee in Tennessee has been credited with assisting law enforcement authorities in the arrest of a man who kidnapped a woman, according to a report.

Diego Glay, 23, was arrested Sunday for evading arrest and kidnapping after the victim he was with secretly wrote a note begging for help and left it behind for the keen employee, Fox 13 of Memphis reported.

After Glay and the woman exited the restaurant, the employee called law enforcement to report a possible kidnapping, providing them the note and a description of the man and the woman, according to the report.

Memphis Police Department officers were able to track down two individuals who matched the description provided by the employee before Glay made eye contact with them, refused their orders, and ran away, police said.

After a brief foot chase, Glay was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

The woman who was allegedly being held against her will told police that she had been in a relationship with Glay and that she was a victim of physical assaults and threats, Fox Memphis reported.

The victim said that Glay had been abusive towards her and had punched her in the face when she attempted to leave him, court documents show.

She also told police Glay was armed with a handgun and that they were staying in various cheap hotels in the area, according to the documents.

Glay is scheduled to appear in court on June 1 and is being held on a $35,000 bond.