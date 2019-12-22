Kentucky woman who operated BDSM business gets 15 years for sex trafficking: DOJ

A Kentucky woman who operated a BDSM business was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison plus 20 years of supervised release for sex trafficking two female victims, according to the Department of Justice.

Cleoretta Allen, 41, had operated a BDSM business – dubbed the “Playhouse of Domination” – from an apartment she rented in Louisville, the DOJ said in a press release. The business provided non-sexual services to adult clients.

Allen expanded her business in 2017 to include illegal prostitution after two of her employees quit and revenues declined. She used violence and intimidation to force two young women to provide commercial sex acts for clients in the Louisville area, the DOJ said.

Allen posted commercial sex advertisements on the internet and, on one occasion, drove the women to Georgia to provide “services.” On at least on occasion, her violent conduct against one of the women was so severe that it required medical attention.

Allen was arrested after one of the victims called police on Oct. 31, 2017, the DOJ said. She pleaded guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in September.

“Those who commit crimes of this nature lose sight of the humanity of their victims; that they are someone’s daughter, a person with dignity and value, someone’s little girl,” said U.S. Attorney Russel Coleman for the Western District of Kentucky. “As evidenced by a sentence of a decade and a half in federal prison with no parole, this foul conduct will not be tolerated in the Western District of Kentucky.”

Per federal law, restitution to human trafficking victims is mandatory. The district court will determine the appropriate amount at a future date, the DOJ said.