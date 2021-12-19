Five Kentuckians were arrested for allegedly stealing cars, shoes, copper wiring, and other household items from victims in a southwestern part of the state that was “particularly hit hard by the tornado and resulted in deaths,” the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The thefts came about a week after a deadly storm swept the state, killing at least 78 people and destroying more than 1,000 homes.

Sheriff’s deputies received a report of suspicious activity on Friday afternoon just half a mile away from a candle factory that was leveled during the tornadoes, leaving eight people dead.

“It was reported that several suspects that appeared to have been working in a group were rummaging through persons personal property, and loading vehicles that were destroyed by the tornado,” the sheriff’s office said.

KENTUCKY CANDLE FACTORY SURVIVOR WHO LOST BOYFRIEND IN TORNADO SAYS UNIDENTIFIED ‘SUPERMAN’ SAVED HER LIFE

When deputies arrived, they stopped the group before they could leave the area with stolen vehicles in tow.

Two of the suspects were in possession of methamphetamine.

Kaitlyn Moore, 29, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of methamphetamine after the drug was allegedly found “hidden… in her body cavity.”

Linda Morris, 52, was stopped with copper wiring, a new pair of “Ugg” boots that she had stolen from someone’s home, and syringes containing methamphetamine, according to law enforcement.

She’s facing charges of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, possession of methamphetamine, operating on a suspended license, and theft of personal property.

KENTUCKY POLICE OFFICERS SAVE INJURED GIRL AFTER NARROWLY ESCAPING TORNADO

Kevin Stowe, 55, was allegedly found with more than $120,000 dollars in cash while driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate. He was charged with theft of an automobile and theft of a vehicle registration plate.

Ronnie White, 57, and Lynne Bailey, 56, were both also charged with unlawful taking of an automobile.