A Kentucky State Trooper was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon in Cynthiana, Ky., about an hour northeast of Lexington.

Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Commander Paul Blanton told Fox News Digital that the state trooper was shot at 4:16 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and the suspect has not been apprehended.

Blanton said that a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer was nearby and transported the injured officer to a nearby hospital, but the officer was later taken to a different hospital with a trauma center. He said that the state trooper was responsive when he arrived at the hospital.

The state trooper’s bulletproof vest was able to stop some of the bullets fired at him, Blanton said.