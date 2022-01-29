A suspect in Friday’s shooting of a Kentucky state trooper has been apprehended, according to authorities.

The arrest was made around 10 p.m. by the Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department.

The state trooper had been shot multiple times around 4:15 p.m. in Cynthiana, about an hour northeast of Lexington, authorities said.

A Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer was near the shooting scene and transported the wounded trooper to a hospital, where he was treated until being taken to a different hospital with a trauma center, Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Cmdr. Paul Blanton told Fox News Digital.

The trooper was responsive when he arrived at the hospital, Blanton said.

The state trooper’s bulletproof vest was able to stop some of the bullets fired at him, Blanton said.