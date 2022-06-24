Kentucky state trooper charged with conspiracy stemming from arrest that involved use of force

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kentucky state police trooper has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct stemming from an arrest that involved use of force, officials said.

Michael L. Howell, 32, of London, Kentucky, was accused of conspiring with others, along with another trooper, to conceal the nature of force used by troopers, U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV’s office said Thursday in a news release. Howell is also accused of engaging in misleading conduct to prevent giving information to federal law enforcement about an offense possibly being committed, the release said.

The indictment alleges that Howell and the others failed to disclose the use of force and made up a story about what happened, prosecutors said.

Howell is scheduled to appear in court July 8. It was not clear whether he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

