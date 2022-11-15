Kentucky school bus crash: 11 students released from hospitals as cause still unknown

Eleven students who suffered “varying injuries” in a school bus crash yesterday in eastern Kentucky have now been released from regional hospitals as the accident remains under investigation, their district says.

Magoffin County Schools said in a statement Tuesday to Fox News Digital that the remaining seven students and their driver “are still hospitalized.”

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” added the statement, attributed to Superintendent Chris Meadows. “The accident is still under investigation with the Kentucky State Police. Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of the crash on Route 40 near Salyersville remains unknown. Fox News Digital has reached out Tuesday to Kentucky State Police for further comment.

A Kentucky State Police spokesman told Fox News Digital that the “Initial investigation indicates the school bus was traveling westbound on Kentucky Route 40 when the bus exited the roadway and went over an embankment.

“Eighteen children, ranging from elementary, middle, and high school, and the driver were on the bus at the time of the collision,” the spokesman continued. “Injuries of the occupants range from minor to critical injuries.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the crash as a “serious bus accident.”