Kentucky police believe body found by livestreaming couple is man who opened fire on drivers

Kentucky State Police said Wednesday they believe the body of a suspect who opened fire on an interstate highway earlier this month, wounding five people, has been found.

Col. Phillip “PJ” Burnett said that the body found Wednesday is believed to be Joseph A. Couch, 32, of Woodbine, Kentucky.

Burnett said articles of clothing found with the body have led them to conclude it was him.

Burnett said a couple, Fred and Sheila McCoy, were in the area also looking for the body and alerted state troopers.

The body is being sent to the coroner’s office for positive identification.

Earlier Wednesday, state police confirmed that a body had been found in the vicinity of exit 49 off Interstate 75 in Laurel County, and detectives were working to confirm the identity.

The update came as a couple near exit 49 stumbled upon what appeared to be a dead body in the woods while livestreaming for the YouTube account, “Hatfield McCoy Museum Adventures.”

“He’s deteriorated!” a man can be heard upon making the discovery.

Law enforcement officials have relentlessly scoured a rugged, hilly area of southeastern Kentucky since the shooting unfolded around 6 p.m. Sept. 7 near exit 49.

During their search, officers recovered an AR-15 rifle and a small silver-colored SUV registered to Couch.

Wednesday’s discovery comes just one day after Gov. Andy Beshear, state police, and other officials said they would be shifting resources into the community in the ongoing search for Couch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.