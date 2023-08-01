Kentucky mother arrested after sexually-abused toddler dies of severe injuries

A Kentucky mother was arrested on Sunday after her toddler died from injuries consistent with physical and sexual abuse.

Mount Vernon resident Erica Lawson, 21, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal abuse against a child under 12. She was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and failure to report child neglect.

Bell County Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate told WATE that the child, who was 17 months old, showed signs of sexual and physical abuse when she was admitted to a hospital on July 28. She was placed on life support, but the child’s injuries were too severe for her to recover.

WRIL-FM reported that the child, who had reportedly been raped and beaten, was brain-dead by the time she died on Sunday. The Middlesboro Police Department quickly began an investigation to determine who was responsible for the abuse.

Lawson was interviewed by police and arrested on Sunday night, WRIL reported. She was taken to Bell County Detention Center, where she is held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bell County Commonwealth Attorney and the Middlesboro Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.

The Middlesboro Police Department and Bell County authorities are actively investigating the incident.