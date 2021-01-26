Kentucky man charged in Capitol siege was 2019 'sexy farmer'

A Kentucky man charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month once placed fourth in a “sexy” farmer contest.

Jordan T. Revlett, 23, of Island, was arrested Monday in Owensboro on suspicion of violent entry, disorderly conduct and unlawful entry. He has pleaded not guilty.

The FBI said it received screenshots of Revlett’s Snapchat account that showed him in and around the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 siege, according to a criminal complaint. A tipster provided the FBI with a 42-second video taken from the account that shows a chaotic scene as rioters enter the building through the Upper West Terrace.

The video was recorded from the view of someone entering the building, the complaint said. A male voice is heard yelling: “We’re in the (expletive) Capitol!” while another male voice says, “Holy (expletive).”

The recording then switches to a view of the rioters inside the Capitol chanting: “Let us through!” The video switches again showing a selfie of Revlett in a car with the caption: “Just so you guys know a capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in.”

During an interview with FBI agents, Revlett said he walked inside the Capitol with his parents and stayed in the Rotunda for several minutes. He said he did not participate in any violence.

In July 2019, Revlett placed fourth in WBKR‘s “She Thinks Her Farmer’s Sexy” contest. Nearly 64,000 votes were tabulated, the station said.

Revlett later tweeted that he received 8,000 votes and thanked everyone for their support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This started as a contest, but it turned into much more than that for me,” he wrote. “It turned into my friends and family making sure that I got what I wanted and I really couldn’t appreciate anymore than I do.”

A photo on the country radio station website shows Revlett sitting on a forklift wearing a white cowboy hat, sleeveless plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans and boots. As a prize, he won tickets to see country artist Justin Moore in Louisville.