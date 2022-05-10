Kentucky man, 22, shoots his mom on Mother’s Day after dispute over gift, sheriff says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kentucky man shot his own mother on Mother’s Day after they got into an argument over an Xbox controller that he gifted her, authorities said.

Jacob Small, 22, of Monticello, was waiting for deputies at a neighbor’s house after his mother was rushed to the Wayne County Hospital with a gunshot wound, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The incident happened on Grayer Ridge Road in the Susie Community.

PENNSYLVANIA MOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER SONS SHE ALLEGEDLY SHOT DIED: POLICE

Small told deputies he and his mother had a verbal dispute over an Xbox controller he got her for Mother’s Day, according to the Sheriff Tim Catron. As the mother and another woman were leaving the home, Small allegedly fired a .22-caliber rifle into their vehicle, striking his mother.

Small led deputies to the scene, where law enforcement recovered the rifle.

Small’s mother was treated at Wayne County Hospital before being transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital. Her current condition was unclear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Small was charged with attempted murder-domestic violence, first-degree assault (domestic violence) and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.