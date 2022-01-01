close

Another round of severe storms that authorities warned might become tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and other areas of the southeast on Saturday, resulting in significant damage in some areas.

Several tornado-warned storms hit areas in Kentucky that were already damaged by the tornado outbreak on Dec. 10-11, which resulted in over 100 injuries and over 80 deaths at the time.

In Bowling Green, a tornado-warned storm caused damage at a local furniture store, where structural damage can be seen. The Bowling Green government tweeted that there are downed trees and structural damage in parts of the city.

Structural damage at a furniture store in Bowling Green, Kentucky, following a tornado warned storm going through the area. (Credit: @BGTonite)

Hiseville, a small town in Kentucky, also got hit with severe weather and pictures obtained by Fox News show extensive damage to power lines and buildings in the area. One car can be seen surrounded by downed trees.

