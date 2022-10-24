Kentucky emissions reduction program to fund new school buses

Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own school buses can apply for funding through a program designed to reduce diesel emissions, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

The 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will reimburse up to 25 percent of the cost of a replacement bus, the state Energy and Environment Cabinet said in a news release Wednesday. Grant recipients have to cover the remainder.

The program will provide $310,643 toward replacing aging school buses.

Diesel exhaust contains pollutants that negatively affect health, especially in children, the release said.

Applicants in areas that don’t meet air quality standards, proposals that achieve the most cost-effective emission reductions and applications that demonstrate the greatest reductions in emissions will be given priority.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 4, and projects must be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. Apply by visiting the Division for Air Quality’s website at https://eec.ky.gov/Environmental-Protection/Air/Pages/Clean-Diesel-Grant-Program.aspx.