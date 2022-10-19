Kentucky certifies Burkesville as the state’s 26th trail town

Kentucky’s 26th Trail Town has been certified. It is Burkesville in Cumberland County, the Department of Parks said.

“Trail Towns are ideal destinations for outdoor recreation lovers,” Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said in a news release Tuesday. “The program helps drive local and state economies and is an ever-increasing component of the nation’s economic impact. It also brings about more healthy activities and vibrant communities and parks.”

The program is designed to provide a strategic plan that communities can use to capitalize on travel opportunities, the agency said. It also works to create healthy physical activities with access to trails and recreational areas.

The Burkesville Trail Town offerings feature the Cumberland River and the connection to the downtown area. The river offers boating, fishing, and paddling. Burkesville is also home to Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park.