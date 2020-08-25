Kenosha rioters target car dealerships, other businesses in second night of unrest

A car dealership that was seen up in flames during the first night of Kenosha, Wis., protests-turned-riots was targeted again late Monday into Tuesday along with another dealership and other businesses, according to social media and reports.

A video posted to Twitter by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott shows that two dealerships — including Car Source, a casualty of Kenosha’s first night of protests — were targeted during the second night of protests in the wake of a caught-on-video police shooting of a Black man on Sunday.

Car Source and a second dealership, Budget Motors, were subject to either looting or fires or both, according to multiple reporters on the ground.

KENOSHA PROTESTERS, POLICE CLASH IN SECOND NIGHT OF UNREST, ‘MASSIVE FIRES’ REPORTED

But as flames roared at Car Source, other people in the area reportedly spent at least an hour trying to quell the blaze and prevent it from spreading to a neighboring home, according to video shot by the Daily Caller.

Prior to the destruction, Car Source had more than 140 vehicles available for sale, according to its website.

KENOSHA CAR DEALERSHIP TARGETED BY RIOTERS DURING OVERNIGHT PROTEST

Police fired tear gas Monday about 30 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect to disperse protesters who chanted, “No justice, no peace” as they confronted a line of officers who wore protective gear and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the courthouse entrance.

But hundreds of people stuck around, screaming at police and lighting fires, including to a garbage truck near the courthouse.

Tensions had flared anew earlier Monday after a news conference with Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, originally to be held in a park, was moved inside the city’s public safety building.

Hundreds of protesters rushed to the building and a door was snapped off its hinges before police in riot gear pepper-sprayed the crowd, which included a photographer from The Associated Press.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called in 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard on Monday after protesters had set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear the previous night.

On Sunday night into Monday morning, independent reporter Drew Hernandez, who uses the Twitter handle @livesmattershow, shared videos showing a progression of demonstrators’ destruction of Car Source as well as other businesses and property in the city.

First, around 2:20 a.m., Hernandez posted footage of what appeared to be a flaming flare positioned under a seat in the back of an open vehicle — which was parked directly under a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter.”

WARNING: THIS CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Just 10 minutes later, the truck appeared to have gone up in flames, with the fire extending to neighboring vehicles, the subsequent footage shows.

KENOSHA OFFICER REPORTEDLY HIT WITH BRICK DURING OVERNIGHT PROTESTS

A different video appears to show multiple fires set throughout the car lot as car horns and loud bangs can be heard blaring in the background.

POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN WISCONSIN PROMPTS VIOLENT PROTEST: REPORT

Demonstrators were protesting the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, from approximately 5 p.m. Sunday on.

Evers condemned the shooting of 29-year-old Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. The three officers at the scene were placed on administrative leave — standard practice in a shooting by police — while the state Justice Department investigates.

The shooting was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake appears to have his back turned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the officers fired. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.

Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued for Blake the following day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.