The family of Robert Durst‘s first wife Kathie Durst filed a wrongful death suit Monday against his widow — exactly four decades after Kathie’s murder.

ROBERT DURST DEAD: CONVICTED REAL ESTATE HEIR WAS 78

Kathie, a medical student, vanished in 1982 in New York after an argument with her husband and was later declared dead. Her body was never found, but Durst, a longtime suspect in her slaying, was indicted for her murder in Westchester in November 2021.

Durst’s second wife, Debrah Charatan, is expected to be named in Houston, Texas, as the executor of his estate and seek to collect the balance of his interest in the Durst Family Trusts, attorney Bob Abrams, who represents the family of Kathie Durst, wrote in a statement.

ROBERT DURST CHARGED WITH MURDER OF FIRST WIFE, KATHIE

Burst died earlier this year at the age of 78 earlier in a California prison. He had been sentenced to life in prison last year for the 2000 execution-style killing of his best friend, Susan Berman, to prevent her from sharing what she knew about Kathie’s murder.

Abrams said Charatan was promised this money “in exchange for helping Robert Durst evade justice in connection with the murders of Kathie, Susan Berman and Morris Black.”

In 2001, he killed his neighbor, Morris Black, hacked up his body and dumped it in Galveston Bay. A Texas jury acquitted him of murder but found him guilty of dismemberment.

“Robert Durst died having never been held accountable for Kathie’s murder,” Abrams wrote. “That happened not because of a lack of evidence. It happened because Robert Durst’s family owns billions of dollars worth of real estate, makes enormous campaign contributions, and was willing to use its influence to obstruct justice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesman for the Durst Organization didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Robert Durst has been estranged from his family for more than a decade.