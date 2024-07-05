Karen Read’s high-powered lawyer seen in first photos with wife since canoodling with client

After photos surfaced of Karen Read‘s lawyer, Alan Jackson, with his arms around her waist and chest, new photos show Jackson at home getting cozy with his wife.

Jackson, a high-powered defense lawyer who successfully fended off a murder charge against Read, was seen in a picture obtained by Fox News Digital in a cozy embrace with Read.

The photo was taken outside a restaurant in Boston on June 27, after the case had been given to the jury to deliberate.

Now, images from Wednesday show Jackson at home with his wife, following the release of the Read images.

PHOTO OF KAREN READ COZYING UP WITH LAWYER ‘NOT A GOOD LOOK,’ COULD HURT RETRIAL: FORMER HOMICIDE DETECTIVE

The images show Jackson and his wife, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Lisa Kassabian, pulling up to their home together in a BMW SUVs, dressed in workout attire and carrying what appears to be lunch.

It’s noted that Kassabian was not wearing a wedding ring on her left hand in the photos. The couple married in Santa Barbara, CA in September 2011, according to the wedding website, The Knot.

This was the first sighting of the couple since the controversial images of Jackson and Read surfaced.

“Perception is everything, and if that photo is authenticated of the lawyer cuddling with his client, I can certainly tell you that’s something that’s not a good look,” former Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted Williams told Fox News about the Karen Read images.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR KAREN READ?

A source close to Read said the image is being taken out of context, as it was actually an innocent moment of celebration and that there was “nothing to this other than goofing around,” TMZ reported on Wednesday.

A judge declared a mistrial on Monday after jurors deadlocked in the case of Read, who was accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm.

The Massachusetts jury deliberated for nearly 26 hours and had been deadlocked for days.

KAREN READ MURDER CASE ENDS IN MISTRIAL WITH ‘DEEPLY DIVIDED’ JURY

“Despite our commitment to the duty entrusted in us, we find ourselves deeply divided by fundamental differences in our opinions and state of mind,” the jury wrote in its final note to the judge.

Prosecutors argued a shouting match turned deadly during a booze-infused fight in January 2022, when Read allegedly backed into O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die during a nor’easter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His body was found on the front lawn of an influential family with deep ties to law enforcement and prosecutors. Read claimed that the family framed her for O’Keefe’s death in an elaborate cover-up.

Jackson has not responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment about the photo.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.