Kansas police officers mow lawn for elderly widower between service calls

Kansas police officers helped an elderly widower by mowing his overgrown lawn, officials said Wednesday.

The Overland Park Police Department tweeted that officers were made aware of the man’s landscape needs and went to work. They completed the work between service calls.

At one point, someone captured the cops on camera pushing lawnmowers.

“Officers involved did not want to be named, but thank you for your service,” the department tweeted.

Police officers elsewhere have made similar acts of kindness.

In 2019, a pair of Anaheim, Calif., officers saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn on a hot day. A pair of Texas police cops mowed a lawn for a disabled veteran.