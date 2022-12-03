Kansas man shot, killed in confrontation with police officer identified

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was shot and killed by a Topeka police officer during a fight over a weapon.

Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, died Thursday after he was shot by an officer investigating a car that was blocking an alley in central Topeka, the KBI said.

Walstrom, who was alone in the car, refused several commands from the officer, the KBI said.

When he eventually got out of the vehicle, Walstrom was holding a handgun, according to investigators. During the struggle, Walstrom fired once at the officer, who fired several shots in return.

Walstrom died at the scene. The officer was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was stolen.