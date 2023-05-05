Kansas kindergartener shot while playing in the front yard: ‘Someone knows who did this’

A kindergartner was fatally shot while playing in the front yard of his Kansas City, Missouri, home, and police say it did not appear to be a random act.

Sir’Anthonio Brown, 6, was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting by a family member, according to KCTV. He was playing outside with a man, reportedly his uncle.

Several gunmen wearing masks walked up to the family’s home and opened fire, local news outlet KSHB reported.

Police found 30 to 40 shell casings at the scene and located a maroon Subaru Legacy believed to be involved on Thursday.

JACKSON MAHOMES MUM ON ARREST QUESTIONS AFTER POSTING $100,000 BOND

Police Deputy Chief George Sims urged the public to call the tip line at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or local police with information, and not to take matters into their own hands.

“Somebody knows who did this,” Sims told KCTV. “Do not retaliate. Do not confront them. Do not shelter them.

LAWSUIT BEGINS OVER ‘KANSAS TWO STEP’ TACTIC POSSIBLY USED TO SEARCH VEHICLES WITHOUT LEGITIMATE CAUSE

“Call the police department, so that we can follow up and bring this investigation to a quick conclusion and bring these shooters to justice.”

Officers found the wounded boy in the front yard and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Maj. Violeta Magee said, according to CBS News.

Police believe the adult was the intended target, KSHB reported.

“Sir was my godson,” Shyneisha Hill told KCTV. “I just want the people that did this brought to justice. Sir deserves justice. No six-year-old deserves that. No child deserves that. No parent deserves what my cousin is going through.”

KANSAS NONPROFIT PROVIDES ‘KEEPSAKE SETS’ TO HONOR ANGEL BABIES: FAMILY GRIEF ‘MATTERS’

The young boy was a kindergarten student at West Park Elementary School.

His teacher, Amanda Mynatt told KCTV that he “always has something silly or witty to say.”

“Yesterday, I told him to sit still. So, he started pretending to sleepwalk rather than sit still,” Mynatt said. “He is a jokester but also really smart. Has a lot of friends.”

She told the Kansas City Star the situation has been painful, and his friends were asking when Sir’Antonio was coming back.

“Everybody today’s has been like that’s my best friend, that’s my best friend, that’s my best friend, to the point where he actually, no matter where you put him, he could not ever be quiet for two seconds because he was everybody’s best friend,” Mynatt told the local newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school district issued its own statement on Twitter

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students,” the district said. “Sir-Antonio Alphonso Brown’s bright future ended too soon due to a senseless tragedy. Please keep the West Park Elementary and the KCKPS community in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of one of our own.”