Kansas father arrested, 2 daughters safe after 2 boys found dead: reports

A Kansas man traveling with two daughters was located and taken into custody in Oklahoma on Saturday after the girls were reported missing from their Leavenworth, Kan., home.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the missing girls, ages after 7 and 3, after two boys believed to be their brothers, ages 14 and 11, were found dead in the home, according to reports.

A family member had alerted authorities after one of the children failed to show up for a soccer game, the Kansas City Star reported. When officers arrived at the home, they found the boys’ bodies and determined the girls were missing and issued the Amber Alert, the report said.

The cause of death for the boys was unclear and there was no immediate information about the mother of the children.

The father, identified as Donny Jackson, 40, “had dealings” with law enforcement in the past, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley told the Star, though he wouldn’t elaborate.

The father and the girls were in a vehicle that was stopped by authorities in Erick, Okla., near the Texas border, nearly 500 miles from Leavenworth, according to the Star.

The car had been previously stopped in Kansas, near the Oklahoma border, around 12:30 p.m. – about a half hour before the boys’ bodies were discovered, the report said.

After receiving a tip from a truck driver, Beckham County deputies tracked down the vehicle and made the arrest, KMBC-TV of Kansas City, Mo., reported.

Jackson was being held in the Beckham County jail in Oklahoma, pending extradition to Kansas, the station reported. Reports were unclear about exactly what charges he would face.

The girls were reported safe and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was working to reunited them with their mother, KMBC reported.