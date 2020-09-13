Kansas City standoff at Chiefs-Royals sports complex ends with armed suspect's arrest

A suspect armed with two handguns and a knife was taken into custody in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday evening following an hours-long standoff with police outside Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, according to reports.

The situation caused a delay for a scheduled Kansas City Royals baseball game at nearby Kauffman Stadium, the reports said.

Officers responding around 10 a.m. to reports of a gunman firing at Arrowhead Stadium employees were able to get employees out of harm’s way. No injuries were reported, according to FOX 4 in Kansas City.

Police contained the gunman, who they believed was having a mental health crisis, in one area of the parking lot and tried to negotiate with him for more than seven hours before deciding to take him into custody using non-lethal force shortly after 6 p.m., KMBC-TV reported.

The suspect, who wasn’t hurt, was given a mental health evaluation before being booked into jail. Police did not release information about what prompted the matter, FOX 4 reported.

No events were going on at Arrowhead Stadium at the time, FOX 4 reported. The Chiefs had played their season-opening game there against the Houston Texans on Thursday night and both teams will be off Sunday.

A Royals game scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday was briefly delayed, KMBC reported. The visiting Pittsburgh Pirates remained at their hotel until receiving word that the area was safe, Pittsburgh’s TribLive.com reported.